Oil Workers Hail FG Over Refineries Rehabilitation

Workers in the oil and gas sector have commended the Federal Government on its plan and pronouncement to rehabilitate the nation’s three refineries to achieve optimal capacity utilisation by 2017.

The workers, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), NNPC branch, said in a statement in Lagos, recently. According to the statement, the workers are delighted that the proposal will adopt a new model that will attract investors to increase productivity without losing jobs.

The statement said that the unions were pleased with the NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru welfare programme which tend to address several issues, including wage and retirement benefits.

“As partners in progress, we shall continue to work closely with Management of the Corporation towards achieving greatness and delivering value to Nigerians.

“The GMD’s recent management promotion and redeployment has created avenue for systematic growth which has been the yearning of staff and the union,” it said.

The statement said that the practice if sustained would boost staff morale and increase productivity.