NCC Suspends Data Price Hike Plans

Sequel to the sharp criticisms that followed the planned data tariff increase by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), the body had on Wednesday suspended the plans.

The move as The Tide gathered, was due to an order from the Senate to do so, and public insistence against the increment of data.

The commission which has officially announced the suspension, through its Director Public Affairs, Mr Tony Ojobo, said the immediate suspension of the new minimum pricing template for data services by mobile operators, was to make room for further consultation.

He noted that the decision was reached after due consultation with stakeholders and general complaints by consumers in the federation.

Ojobo revealed that all operators had been ordered to return to status quo until a final decision was reached on the matter.

He further said that the commission had weighed the situation of things and considered its action necessary for the interest of subscribers.

The price floor as The Tide learnt was N3.11 kobo/ megabyte in 2004, but was removed in 2005, while the current price was to have commenced on December 1, 2016 at the cost of N0.90 kobo/megabyte.

NCC also pointed out that this recent decision had clarified issues in some quarters that the commission has fixed prices for data services.

It maintained that price floor was not an increment in price, but a regulatory safe-guard put in place by the commission to regulate anti-competitive practices by dominant operators.

The Tide further gathered that the smaller operators/new entrants charge the following: Spectra net N0.58k/MB, NATEOMS (NTEL) No.72k/MB among others.

There was jubilation in parts of Port Harcourt on Wednesday, following the action of the NCC.

A subscriber, Mr Amos Igwe, said that for once, the regulatory body had proven that its concern for subscribers in the country was not cold.