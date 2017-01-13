Litigation Against Saraki May Be Withdrawn – Lawal

The new Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has indicated that the new development in the Senate would facilitate reunion of his faction in the Senate caucus of the All Progressives Congress, the Unity Forum with the other factions and perhaps, the subsequent withdrawal of the litigations against the Senate President and other officers of the National Assembly earlier spearheaded by the group led by Senator Marafa.

Senator Lawan also said his choice and installation as Senate Leader was the decision of his party, the APC.

Lawan who made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, said that he had no choice but to have accepted the position since it was the party’s position.

He noted that the office of the Senate leader is an assignment to create and sustain a kind of good relationship, and unify the APC caucus after the mergence of the senate leadership.

Senator Lawan stated that he would carry all lawmakers along irrespective of party differences to achieve positive results, saying, it is going to be a symbiotic relationship.

The Senate leader said that he would ensure that the senate evolved a system whereby executive communication especially bills were good products that would be easily digested.

He noted that the Senate had always been bi-partisan, adding that the contribution and support of every single Senator was important.

He however, called for synergy between the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to achieve good results adding that such cooperation should be extended to the House of Representatives. ý

Speaking earlier at the plenary session , the Senate’s Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio had congratulated the new Senate Leader, Lawan on his appointment, and pledged the support of the PDP on issues that would serve the general interest of Nigerians.

Akpabio who maintained that his party caucus remains the best as it has displayed decorum in all its caucus affairs noted that the minority party would not hesitate to resist every move to sideline the opposition.

On a lighter note, the Minority Leader advised the new Majority Leader to “allow Saraki run the Senate and not to run Saraki”.

Meanwhile, the deposed Leader, Ali Ndume has protested his removal and expressed surprise that his colleagues voted for his removal and cautioned that such treatment would not grow the Senate . He noted that a precedence has been set and that it could be anybody next.

“It is me today ,it could be Ekwerremmadu tomorrow,” Senator Ndume said.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja