Litigation Against Saraki May Be Withdrawn – Lawal

By admin
0
36

The new Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has indicated that the new development in the Senate would facilitate   reunion  of  his faction in the Senate caucus of the  All Progressives  Congress, the Unity Forum  with the other factions  and perhaps, the subsequent withdrawal of  the litigations  against  the Senate President  and other officers of the National Assembly  earlier  spearheaded by the group led by Senator Marafa.
Senator Lawan also said his choice and installation  as Senate Leader was the decision of his party, the APC.
Lawan who made this  known while addressing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, said  that he had no choice but to have accepted the position since it was the party’s position.
He noted that the office of the Senate leader is an assignment to create and sustain a kind of good relationship, and unify the APC caucus after the mergence of the senate leadership.
Senator Lawan stated that he would carry all lawmakers along irrespective of party differences to achieve positive results, saying, it is going to be a symbiotic relationship.
The Senate leader said that he would ensure that the senate evolved a system whereby executive communication especially bills were good products that would be easily digested.
He noted that the Senate had always been bi-partisan, adding that the contribution and support of every single Senator was important.
He however, called for synergy between the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to achieve good results adding that such cooperation should be extended to the House of Representatives. ý
Speaking earlier at the  plenary session , the Senate’s  Minority Leader,  Senator Godswill Akpabio had congratulated  the new Senate Leader, Lawan  on his appointment, and pledged   the support of the PDP on issues that would serve the general interest of Nigerians.
Akpabio  who maintained  that his party caucus remains the best as it has displayed decorum  in all its caucus  affairs noted that the minority  party would not hesitate to resist every move to sideline the opposition.
On a lighter note, the Minority  Leader advised the new Majority Leader to “allow Saraki  run the Senate  and not to run Saraki”.
Meanwhile, the deposed Leader, Ali Ndume  has protested his removal and expressed surprise that his colleagues voted for his removal and cautioned that such treatment  would not grow the Senate . He noted that a precedence has been set and that it could be anybody  next.
“It is me today ,it could be Ekwerremmadu  tomorrow,” Senator  Ndume said.

 

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja

