Flavour, Patoranking Task FG On Tourism Dev

The Nigerian tourism sector is one untapped source of revenue for the country, as unfortunately, little or no importance is attached to the sector save for some private individuals, while Nigerians travel abroad visiting tourist sites.

The duo of music stars, Flavour and Patoranking have decried the under utilization of the tourism sector. Hip hop singer, Flavor therefore urged the Federal Government to grow the sector so that income will be generated from it.

He said “If you look around most African countries, they have started working on their hospitality business for revenue generation, I think it is time for us to take a cue from that. Those countries can hardly organize a show without inviting Nigerian artistes, comedians and musicians and the reception is always great. Before other African countries beat us to it, I think it is time we beef up our entertainment industry”.

Reggae dance hall singer, Patoranking also called for an update of directory of hotels and lodges in the country. He said the move would save tourists the problem of locating a good one, while asking for a better security be put in place at hotels and tourist sites, while pledging musicians development through their music.

He said “the security situation in the country is not as bad as portrayed, but a lot still needs to be done to create a better platform for our God- given resources that visitors need to see”.

It was also stated that Nigeria’s tourism sector is one that has the potential to generate billions of dollars in revenue for the country if it is properly harnessed. The sector was reported to have generated over $1.1 billion in 2015 from over 6 million visitors.

Recall that Flavour was one of the artistes that performed at the 2016 Glo Confederation of African football awards held on January 5, 2017 in Abuja. Other artistes that performed at the annual continental football award are Femi Kuti, Yemi Alade, ReckadoBanks, Diamond Platnumz and others.