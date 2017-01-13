FG Won’t Divulge Chibok Girls’ Rescue Strategy -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said in Abuja, yesterday, that the Federal Government was unrelenting in its efforts to ensure the safe return of the Chibok girls who are still in captivity.

Buhari said this while responding to a letter written to him by the Co-Founder of the Malala Fund, Ms. Malala Yousafzai.

He, however, said he would not divulge the details of ongoing negotiations to secure the release of the girls due to the sensitive nature.

He, nevertheless, said the government was working for the safe return of the girls and others still in custody of Boko Haram.

“Be rest assured, however, of the doggedness, commitment and sincerity of the Federal Government towards ensuring the safe return of the Chibok girls and, indeed, all others still in captivity,” the president said in his letter.

In the letter dated January 10, 2017, and signed on his behalf by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Buhari said the gallant troops of the Nigerian military had recently scored a great victory by seizing control of the Sambisa Forest, the last stronghold of the Boko Haram elements who had kidnapped the Chibok girls in April, 2014.

He said, however, that in line with his pledge that Boko Haram would not be considered defeated without the rescue of the Chibok girls and all other innocent persons being held by the insurgents, the military, the State Security Service (SSS) and other security agencies are intensifying their efforts to ensure freedom for all those who remain in captivity.

On the welfare of the 21 Chibok girls who regained their freedom on October 13, 2016, the President said the Federal Government “has taken over the responsibility for their personal, educational and professional goals and ambitions in life.”

According to him, “They are being given comprehensive medical, nutritional and psychological care and support, and anyone who has seen them in recent times will attest to the fact that their reintegration back to the society is progressing well.

“The Federal Government believes that it is not too late for the girls to go back to school, and everything will be done to ensure that they continue the pursuit of their studies.”

The president commended Ms. Malala for her continuing caring disposition towards the release of the girls who remain in captivity, and the welfare of the girls who have regained their freedom, adding, “There is no better example of the fact that we are all linked by our common humanity.”