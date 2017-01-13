Domain Name, Critical To Online Ventures Success – NIRA

The President, Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), Mr Sunday Folayan, recently said that domain name was a critical factor to determine the success or failure of online businesses.

Folayan said in a statement in Lagos that the right domain name for a business or organisation should reflect the brand and would become the brand.

The Tide source reports that a domain name locates an organisation or other entity on the Internet, it functions on the Internet in a manner similar to a physical address in the physical world.

He said that innovators were working overtime to make life simpler and each year brought something new.

According to him, whether an innovative idea involves launching a new website, writing a blog, developing a web service or establishing a startup company, the domain name remains a critical factor which determines the success or failure of businesses.

“Domain name should be easy to remember, recognisable, intuitive, pronounceable, short, easy to type, concise and avoid trademarks conflicts, among others.

“Your domain name is a proud representation of you and your brand. When people think of your website, they will think of it by name.

“Remember, your domain name provides an opportunity to create/make that first impression about your business, and of course it affects the Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) ranking,” he explained.

Folayan said that the top 10 interesting and innovative domain names that had been registered on the .ng domain name platform included ‘factory.com.ng’.

He said that the website was a new haven for creative minds in the garment and fashion industry and the objective was to create an ecosystem for creative minds to strive for excellence in the garment industry.

According to him, ‘fast.ng’ is a fast metre search across the web’s major search engines and what makes this innovation interesting is the speed at which it brings up searched contents.