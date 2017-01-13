Decathlete Decries Bane Of Most Nigerian Coaches

A former decathlete and foreign-based coach, Christian Aiyegbeni, last Tuesday decried the treatment meted out to most Nigerian coaches, saying it was ridiculous.

Aiyegbeni told newsmen from Saudi Arabia, that the efforts of many hard working coaches were not rewarded.

“The way coaches are being treated in Nigeria is ridiculous; many coaches are suffering.

“Their efforts are not reckoned with, hard work is not promoted, you have to do eye service and please someone regardless of producing a national record holder,’’ he said.

The former decathlete, who presently coaches Track and Field at the Yarmouk Sports Club in Abu Arish, Jizan, said that Nigeria lacked structure, infrastructure, planning and management.

“Nigeria is really behind when it comes to sports generally, compared to what is obtainable in Saudi Arabia in terms of infrastructure, system, structure, planning and management.

“The club that I coach is under the Saudi Arabian Athletics Federation, for instance, every club prefers the sprint more, but the federation has a structure which makes provision for other events.

“It is compulsory for every club to feature in all events or you lose points, so most coaches strive to ensure they develop all the events and feature in all.

“Lest, you lose points, unlike Nigeria where some events are tagged `lesser events’ like decathlon and most field events, are not given much consideration,’’ he said.

He also said that anyone who wished to vie for position in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) board should have a clear vision of how to further develop the sport.

“The contenders should have a written vision and a blueprint or a written plan circulated, they should tell everyone how they hope to achieve their plans.

“Qualities like integrity, probity, accountability, good governance, right mentality to developing the sport and not their pockets should be considered,’’ he said.