Check Out Nine Famous Production Outfits Behind Nollywood Success

There was a time in Nollywood when some people chose movies to watch based on the production company behind them. The 9 movie productions companies that contributed to the achievements and international recognitions of the Nigeria movie clan are:

D Ossy Affasons:

This production outfit was behind classic Nollywood movies such as Witches, Scores to settle, State of Emergency, Danger Signal, Sensational Spy etc. In the early 2000s Affasons name meant viewers were in for some action scenes.

Emmalex Associates

This production company was behind unforgetable Nollywood movies like Obstacle, My Cross, Chain reaction, Dealth Warrrant, Long John, Intruder etc.

Remmy Jes Production

Some of the movies produced by Remmy Jes include: Private Sin, Emotional Crack, Games Women Play, Games Men Play etc.

Amako Investment

The production company was behind star studded classics including: I Dollar, When God says yes, Romantic Attraction, Old School, Holy Cross etc.

Elonel International

Tarila Thompson production house released the classic romantic movie, Power of love, Passion and pain, The last offer, My guy etc.

Ogd Pictures

This is a production company that has given Nollywood classics that can never be forgotten in Nollywood. Ogd is behind movies like: Dangerous Twins, Diamond Ring, Hostages Owo blow etc.

Infinity Films

Movies produced by this company, include Lost Kingdom, Vuga, Mission to Africa, Above Death etc.

O.J. International

Among their popular movies are: Oracle, Igodo, Keeping faith, To Love a Thief, Red Hot, Dons in Abuja, Honey, Recall of Azima etc.

Great Movies Industry

Their popular movies include: Abuja Dons, Little Angel, Beautiful faces, Billionares, Club, Escape etc.

Other production houses include: Sunny Collins, Simony Production, Kas ViD, Andy Best Electronics, and Cosnoris Int’l Limited.