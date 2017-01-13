Boosting Agriculture In Rural Communities

In Nigeria, agriculture contributes about 40% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The sector also necessitates the engagement of two-thirds of the total labour force for the production of consumer goods.

The agricultural goods, no doubt, provide livelihood for about 90% of the rural population through intense cassava, cocoyam, cowpea, fish amongst others that are produced for home consumption and export.

Before now, Nigeria’s huge agricultural resource base had offered great potential for economic growth. From the 70s to the late 80s, Nigeria’s agricultural prowess had sustained the economy despite oil exploration.

However, the shift from agriculture to politics and oil exploration diminished the quest for the production of cash crops for human consumption and export, hence the presence of poverty, hunger and starvation in the land. It is interesting to note that about 80% of the population lives below the poverty line.

The rural populace depends solely on agriculture for food and income as 90% of small scale farmers cultivate small plots to boost agriculture. In Africa and especially Nigeria, women tend to be major players in the agricultural production, processing and marketing yet their households are often the most chronically poor members of the rural communities. Most of these women appear to be uneducated and lack exposure to social amenities, but sacrifice to ensure that their children have the best life.

Lately, rural-urban migration has increased thus giving the women much load to carry, mostly now that rural infrastructure development is at its lowest ebb. Infact, amenities like health care, education and water supply are focused solely in urban areas and expose the rural populace to untreated water such as borehole, ill equipped health centers and the likes.

The neglect of the rural areas has greatly affected the profitability of agricultural production as impassable roads also impede marketing of agricultural commodities, forcing the rural producers to sell their produce at unreasonable prices which most times lead to loss as some perishable items go bad.

On the other hand, the urban communities face multifarious problems such as overcrowding, congestion, inadequate housing systems, high rate of unemployment, high crime rate and other forms of social vices and delinquencies.

Lack of development projects, non-employment of indigenes and non-provision of scholarship opportunities are other major factors plaguing host communities, leading to mass exodus to urban areas.

Giving cash to communities by multinational companies on its own causes rifts and factions leading to the death of generations of youths and clashes between first, second and third class chiefs of many communities. Extraction activities by these communities have caused serious environmental and social damage in the Niger Delta area leading to brutal repression of opposition by security agencies.

The federal and state governments therefore owe it as a duty to nip this unbearable situation faced by rural communities in Nigeria in the bud. This is by way of encouraging and recognizing their role in the development of agriculture. The rural communities are in dire need of government support especially in the areas of electrification, road network, and pipe borne water and health centers. Outside this, an agricultural loan scheme has to be floated to stimulate the rural populace to embark on intensive and aggressive agricultural production.

The present trend at which the rural communities are left bare leads to urban drift which in turn discourages their interest and involvement in agriculture.

That there is scarcity of food for home consumption and export, results from high neglect of the rural communities.

To avert the trend, it is proper that Nigeria re-invents its interest in agriculture. This is the only way Nigeria can curb unemployment, increase gross domestic product and stop the menace of hunger and starvation in the land.

Williams is of the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation, Port Harcourt.

