1,000 Benefit From Church’s Empowerment Scheme

No fewer thatn 1,000 persons have benefited from the spiritual empowerment programme tagged “Greater Grace’ organised by the Niger Delta Diocess of St’ Philip’s Anglican Church, Marine Base, Port Harcourt.

The participants included people from various endeavours irrespective of their denominations.

The head of the parish, Rev Chimezie Ofomah, said that, Operation Empowerment was not just a church programme but a special initiative from Heaven.

Ofomah noted that, the programme, which has been on for seven years, begins every 1st of January, depending on the variation of days for either 14 or 21 days.

He said anybody that attends the programme will be under covenant with greater grace and cannot be disturbed because the person has received power from God to survive the year.

The man of God also disclosed that since 2011, there had been multiferous testimonies from people, different groups and fields of endeavour.

One of testifiers, Mrs. Hariett Jackson, said she received miraculous healing over shortage of blood after eight days of giving birth to her baby.

A mother of 11-year-old girl, Mrs. Deinma Okuru also testified that her daughter, Mildred Okuru, escaped motor accident miraculously on the 4th January, 2017.

Etengo, Dimkpa