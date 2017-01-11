Wike’s Security Details: Dakuku’s Comments Indict IGP

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lashed out at the defeated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 governorship election, Dr Dakuku Adol Peterside, following his comments on the six police officers attached to Governor Nyesom Wike, who were dismissed on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police for accompanying the governor to Independent National Electoral Commission’s collation centre in Port Harcourt, a day after the December 10, 2016 rerun elections.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Bro. Felix Obuah, in a statement, last Monday, said comments by Dakuku on the sacked policemen have exposed the inordinate role played by the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that the APC candidates win the elections, describing the IGP’s action as the real act of professional misconduct.

The statement, which was signed by Obuah’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, said recent rantings by Dakuku against the Rivers State governor was unbecoming, and urged security agencies to call him (Dakuku) to order.

Obuah stated that the issue of the sacked policemen was something that calls for a cursory and rationale examination by well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliation.

The PDP chairman said the careless comments by Dakuku have vindicated the position of the PDP that the sacking of the six policemen has political undertones.

According to Obuah, the questions on the lips of every right-thinking Nigerian are: What has the IG got to say about 50 policemen who accompanied Dakuku to the voting units in Opobo and Nkoro during the December 10, 2016 rerun elections?

What about the policemen who accompanied Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Magnus Abe, Barry Mpigi, Derrick Mene and other APC chieftains to their respective polling units during the re-run elections?

The Rivers PDP chairman expressed disappointment that Dakuku, despite his academic attainment, does not appear to understand the meaning of the word ‘embarrassment’.

“If there is anyone who has caused so much embarrassment to himself and those he represents, it is Dakuku Peterside who has refused to show the least respect for the person of Chief Nyesom Wike and the office of the governor which he occupies”, the PDP chairman noted.

He explained that what was expected of every responsible citizen was to contribute to the development of the state, rather than conspiring with outsiders to pull down the state.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Rivers Patriots (CRP) has observed with dismay the unguarded utterances of the defeated candidate of All Progressives Congress in the 2015 governorship election in the state, Dr Dakuku Peterside, against Governor Nyesom Wike, describing the comments as unpopular and diversionary.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of the Coalition of Rivers Patriots, Barrister Thompson Barilede, the group reminded Dakuku that the choice of Wike was not a mistake as he has since surpassed the expectations of the people with projects that are spread across the state in the new Rivers inclusive administration.

The coalition, therefore, advised Dakuku to stop his campaign of calumny to distract the governor, accept the reality of 2015 failed governorship bid, and face the irredeemable division in the All Progressives Congress.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana