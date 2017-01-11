SON To Enforce Standard In Gas Cylinders Production

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has restated its determination to enforce regulatory standard policy locally in gas cylinders production throughout the country to ensure safe product.

Director-General of the agency, Mr. Osita Aboloma, disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos recently after a facility tour of some local manufacturers of gas cylinders.

Abolona said that SON’s stringent procedures for the importation of LPG cylinders has encouraged increase in local production.

He said that SON has commenced with a Mandatory Conformity Assessment Scheme to assess local producers of cylinders firms and issue such firms with SON’s certification to assure consumers of the safety of the locally produced cylinders.

He said that the LPG cylinder sector has huge potentials yet to be explored to create necessary jobs and revenue for Nigerians and the country.

The SON’s boss said that the organization will ensure Nigerians patronise the sector to increase and improve capacity utilization with easy access to local gas cylinders.