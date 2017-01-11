Soberekon Flays FG Over Morocco Gas Deal

An elder statesman in Rivers State, Rev Sokari Sobereron says the decision by the Federal Government to supply gas to the Kingdom of Morocco will lead to massive job losses in the country.

Recall that president Muhammadu Buhari recently entered into a gas supply agreement with the King of Morocco during the monarch’s visit to Abuja.

Speaking in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Soberekon said that most companies doing business in the nation’s gas sector would lose their jobs, stressing that this situation will lead to mass unemployment for youth in the Niger Delta.

Meanwhile, the elder statesman has linked the continous underdevelopment of Nigeria to tribalism, nepotism and corruption.

He said that most appointment in the nation were not based on merit but along tribal lines, stressing that capable hands were not being given the opportunity to contribute to the development of the nation.

According to him, time has come for leaders to see the entire country as their constituency, adding that irrespective of party affiliations, qualified people must be given the opportunity to contribute towards the development of the country.

The elder statesman also urged the government to yield to the demands of the Niger Delta region and other parts of Nigeria for true federalism, stressing that the situation will enable the regions to utilize their resources for their development.

Soberekon used the occasion to commend Governor Nyesom Wike for the level of infrastructural development in the state.