RSG To Assist Flood Victims In Degema

The Rivers State Government has assured the people of Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area that it would do everything within her reach to alleviate the disaster caused by the flood that rocked the community recently.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency and Relief Matters, Mr Ben Irisofe, who stated this on behalf of the state government when he visited some affected communites within Bille Kingdom, commended the people for their courage and continued trust for the present administration. Irisofe further assured that the state government would not only make adequate provision but would act promptly to ensure that the devastation does not occur again even though it was a natural disaster.

The special adviser, who visited some affected communities including Bille Main Town, Iwoama and Tuma, urged the people not to hesitate to report any abnormality that occurs within the kingdom to his office promptly explaining that this would enable the government to respond in good time.

He noted that the present administration intended to carry everybody and communities along despite political affiliations. On his part, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Degema Local Government Council, Agiobu Fubara, commended the special adviser for coming to see the situation and expressed belief that the government led by Chief Nyesom Wike will do something to address the disaster which had caused havoc in the area.

Fubara encouraged the people to continue to support the Wike-led government because it was the government of the people.

Also speaking, the Chief Security Officer to the Chairman , Bebe Jacob Owibo, said the visit of the government to the area was a welcome development and shows that the present administration was focused and pleaded that the government should pile the shore areas or the kingdom so as to avoid further reoccurrence.