Jigawa Earmarks N216.4m For Health Facilities Upgrade

The Jigawa State Government has approved the sum of N216.4 million to upgrade health facilities in the state.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the State executive council meeting in Dutse, recently, the State Commissioner for information, Youth and Sports, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim explained that N87.7 million had been set aside for the renovation and improvement of Ringim General Hospital, while N86.7 million would be utilised for the upgrading of Bubura General Hospital.

According to him, N8.4 million would be spent for the completion of the Lassa Ward and Ebola Centre at the Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital, Dutse.

Ibrahim also stated that N19.8 million would be released for the purchase of HIV/AIDS testing kits for the hospitals.

The Commissioner also disclosed that N13.8 million would be used for the rehabilitation of burnt hostel at the school of Health Technology, Jahun.

He maintained that the present administration was committed to the provision of quality healthcare to the people and called for partnership by all stakeholders for the good health of the state.

