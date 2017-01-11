Expert Wants Industrial Estates To Boost Informal Sector

An economist at the Olabisi Onabajo University, Ago-Iwoya, Ogun State, Professor Shenffideen Tella, has called for the establishment of industrial estates, if the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) must thrive.

Tella gave this indication to newsmen in an interview in Lagos. He explained that centralising the needed infrastructure within such estate would take the initial financial burden from the SMEs.

Speaking agaist the backdrop of job creation survey by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), he said the informal sector was creating the largest number of jobs and appealed to government for help.

According to him, “in the third quarter of 2016, the total number of jos generated rose to 187,226 from the 155,444 generated in the second quarter, representing an increase of 20 percent in the third quarter, but a decline of 60.6 percent the same year”

He continued, “ the formal sector recorded 49,587 jobs, representing 26.5 percent share of new jobs in the third quarter, the informal sector recorded a larger share of new jobs in the third quarter when compared to the previous quarter, reporting, a figure of 144,651 jobs which represent 77.3 percent of new jobs in the third quarter ”.

The professor observed that the world over, the informal sector had always contributed more jobs, adding that it was pivotal to the survival of the nation’s economy.

According to him, an environment conducive for business and the builder of infrastructure is required for the informal sector to thrive.

He said, access to finance for SMEs was also crucial to their survival and wondered why most microfinance banks operated like commercial banks with very high interest rates.

He explained that some microfinance offices could be located in the industrial estate for easy access by SMEs and directly supervise the management of credit facilities to the SMEs.

The don called on state government to regard such estate as tools with huge potentials for creating more jobs in the economy.