Edo To Revitalise Auchi Fertiliser Plant

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has said that the state government would revitalise the Auchi fertiliser plant, to boost food production in the area.

Obaseki made the promise at the 20th Auchi Day celebration of Allah Most High in Auchi, Etsako-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Obaseki, represented on the occasion by Chairman, Edo State Board of Internal Revenue, Mr Oseni Elamah said the government had engaged a Chinese firm to commence the revitalisation of the plant.

“My administration has concluded arrangements to revitalise the Auchi fertiliser plant.

“The revitalisation of the plant will create employment opportunities for the youths” he said.

Obaseki said the people of Auchi would benefit from the project in the area of agriculture and solid mineral, noting that the area had become a city, which needed to be developed.

He commended the Otaru of Auchi for ensuring stability, peace and security in the area.

“We encourage youths to give peace a chance, to allow the government to bring more investments into the state,” he said.

Obaseki thanked the people of Auchi for their support and votes during the 2016 governorship election.

“I must thank the people of Auchi for their massive vote.

“I urge you to take me as your son, and I promise to deliver on my mandate made to the people of Auchi,” the governor said.