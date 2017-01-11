CRSG Pledges Inclusive Welfare Policy

The Cross River State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu says the present administration was poised to carry every member of the society, including the less privileged along in its welfare scheme.

Esu stated this while presenting food items and toiletries to the less-privileged homes in Calabar held at Government House, Calabar.

He maintained that the presentation was a follow-up of the victory reception service for the Governor, Professor Ben Ayade at the U.J Esuene Stadium.

Esu, who was the chairman of the reception committee, commended the spirit behind the presentation, which was to show love and share with the less privileged, especially during Christmas season.

He called on members of the society to always show love and share as an encouragement to the less privileged like the aged, orphans and other members of the society.

The Special Adviser on Religious Matters, Reverend Father Bob Etta and leader of the team and the Commissioner for Information, Mrs. Rosemary Archibong said it was a decision of the clergy and organizers of the service to donate to the less privileged.

They emphasized that the gesture was in line with the governor’s policy of ‘no Cross Riverian is expected to go to bed with hungry stomach’, which is why they decided to share with them in continuation of the thanksgiving for the Governor’s victory at the Supreme Court.

Responding on behalf of other recipients, the Reverend Sister in-charge of the Pope John Paul the Second Good Samaritan Home, Calabar, Yvonne Maria Nwankwo, thanked the state Ggvernment for the gifts, and stated that the items would be appropriately shared and judiciously used according to the vision of government.

The items donated included; yam, bags of rice, beverages, toiletries and vegetable oil, for the Pope John Paul the Second Good Samaritan Home of the aged, Uwanse Motherless Babies Home and Infant Jesus Orphanage home, Bateba Street, Calabar.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar