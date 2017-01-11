Cleric Lauds Sultan’s Visit To S’East, S’South

An Enugu-based cleric, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar III, for his recent bridge-building visit to the South-East and South-South regions.

The Sultan recently visited Enugu and some states in the South-South where he had series of meetings on peace and unity with religious and community leaders.

Chukwuma, who is the Archbishop of the Anglican Arch-Diocese of Enugu, made the commendation in Enugu in an interview with newsmen.

He noted that the bridge-building visit had helped to foster unity and peace among Nigerian leaders across religious and tribal divide.

“The visit of the Sultan of Sokoto has allayed the fears among the Igbos and fostered unity between Christians and the Muslims in Enugu State and by extension in the South-East and South-South regions.

“The Sultan also took time to explain certain issues to leaders of both Christian and Muslim communities bordering on security, peace and national unity.

“I must confess, we (leaders) should understood ourselves better after the dialogue,’’ he said.

The cleric stressed the need for more of such dialogue among leaders and the people of the country to achieve peaceful co-existence needed for socio-economic and political development.