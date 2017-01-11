Ayade Recommits To Quality Healthcare Services

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has reiterated his administration’s commitment to making the best effort in improving the health status of Cross Riverians in both the rural and urban areas of the State.

Ayade made this assertion while formally flagging-off the launching and implementation of the State European Union Support to Immunization, Governance in Nigeria (EU – SGN) project 2011 – 2018 at the Tinapa Lakeside Hotel, Calabar.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu, Ayade said we count ourselves lucky and privileged to be among the 23 states of the federation chosen to benefit from this project by the European union, and it is in this regard that the state will continue to require help in whatever form to establish firmly our new State Primary Health Care Agency and strive to bring the primary health care (PHC) under one roof and supervision.

Ayade, who recalled that European Union partnership to reinforce immunization efficiency, (EU-PRIME) helped in the state wide immunization coverage, thereby strengthening routine immunization Cross Riverian children of for which we are eternally grateful for their humanitarian gesture”.

The governor expressed the hope that with the full implementation of the innovative ‘Ayade Care Health Bill’, which is pivotal to the State Health Insurance Scheme, the state would be on its way to achieving universal health care in a short time, insisting that the people deserve the best and the best that we must offer.

While thanking EU-SGN for their invaluable services in the area of health care delivery, Senator Ayade used the occasion to urge them to deliver on their promises of a 4 Wheel Drive vehicle to support and facilitate vaccine push to the interior part of the State as well as repair of motorcycles, tricycles, computers and faulty equipment.

In her opening remarks, the Director General, Primary Health Care Agency, Dr Betta Edu, revealed that the state had always enjoyed assistance by way of partnership intervention project on health care since 2011 till date.

Dr. Edu therefore commended the State Government for its interest and commitment to uplifting the overall health care sub-sector of the State.

The event featured goodwill messages from EU Partner and other stakeholders in the health sector.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar