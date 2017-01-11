Association Decries Harvest Of Unripe Palm Fruits

The President of the Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria, Ahoada branch, Mr. Samuel Uche, has berated oil millers that harvest unripe fruits for the preparation of palm oil.

Uche, who spoke against the practice during the association’s end of year get together last Monday, explained that the practice was capable of endangering productive capacity of the palm trees.

He said those who engage in the practice do so in order to cut corners under the prevailing dire economic situation in the country.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the association, Mr. Samuel Micah, urged members to engage in best practices in the processing of palm oil.

He disclosed that due to unwholesome practices by some millers, the quality of the end product leaves much to be desired.

“The quality of palm oil these days is quite below standard despite the high cost of the commodity”, he said.

According to him, the development has made people to seek alternatives by using ripe fresh fruits for their domestic needs.

Micah who owns an oil palm farm explained that he supervises the harvest of his palm fruits tomake sure that only ripe ones are harvested.

On the development of more palm plantations in the state, he urged youths to go into the business since it is lucrative.

He said the improved variety has a maturity age of less than five years.