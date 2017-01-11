Anambra Elects Ogene As Ohanaeze Boss

Chief Damian Ogene has emerged as the newly elected President of Anambra chapter of Ohanaeze, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

The Ogene was the sole candidate in the election In his acceptance speech, he thanked the delegates for giving him their mandate to lead the group.

Ogene, however, promised to unite the people of the state more than ever before.

He said that his leadership would pursue greater synergy with the state governments in member states to address the social, infrastructure and political challenges facing the area.

Ogene urged the federal government to address the plights of people in the South- East region of the country.

In his remarks, the immediate past President of the organisation in the state, Chief Chris Eluemuno, said that he handed over a strong and united Ohanaeze.

Eluemuno expressed confidence that the new executive would move the organisation to greater level.

Also, the National Chairman of the Electoral Committee, retired Gen. Joe Achuzie, described the election as peaceful and fruitful.

Achuzie commended the people for their orderly conduct during and after the polls.

Others elected include, J.A.P Nwokolo as vice president, Mr Nwankwo Ezue- as Secretary, and Mr Nwankwo Samuel as the social Welfare Secretary.

Others are Ifeabunike Somadina as financial secretary, while Ekwunife Rose was elected as the woman leader, among others.