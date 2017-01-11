2017: We’ll Foucs On Measures To Revive Economy – Reps

The House of Representatives has declared that the nation’s economy and measures that would lead Nigeria out of the current economic recession in the year 2017.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, in his welcome address, yesterday, noted that the green chamber, will in the New Year focus on legislations that will lead the country out of economic crisis.

“Honourable colleagues, the economy must be our central focus in 2017. Measures to exit Nigeria out of recession must be the critical aspect of our legislative activities,” he said.

Dogara, who noted that the 2017 budget provides another opportunity to redirect the country’s economic policies, said measures, including import prohibition of some items and reduction in tariff of other items will be considered.

“The 2017 Budget remains the major tool to rejig our economy. This is in addition to other fiscal and monetary policies. The recent fiscal measures including import prohibition of certain items and the increase or decrease of tariff on some items should receive appropriate legislative scrutiny to ensure that the economy and the interests of our people are protected. We must ensure that we take no prisoners in accomplishing this task.

“We must brace up and work assiduously and conscientiously to give Nigerians a budget that will not only lift us out of recession but kick start the needed expeditious journey into Nigeria’s prosperity. We pledge to reform the budget process.

“To this end therefore, we would ensure that the procedure and process of consideration and passage of the 2017 Budget is transparent, inclusive and professionally handled. The details of the Budget should be debated and passed in Plenary to avoid those needless pitfalls that normally characterise the budget process,” he said.

While re-affirming his commitment to critical reforms in the budget process, Dogara announced that details of the 2017 appropriation act will be discussed and passed by all members at the plenary.

This according to him will avoid contradictions in the budget details, at the same time foreclose suspicion and allegation of budget padding.

“The details of the Budget should be debated and passed in Plenary to avoid those needless pitfalls that normally characterize the budget process,” Dogara said.

Meanwhile, Dogara has decried incessant impeachment of speakers of the states houses of assembly, noting that the development poses serious threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

“The recent spate of impeachment of speakers of Houses of Assembly of states gives cause for grave concern,” he said.

Dogara, who acknowledged the rights of the legislature to conduct its internal affairs without interference, noted that external influence in that direction was unhealthy for the country’s democracy.

“While we recognize the constitutional right of the legislature to conduct its internal affairs including the right to hire and fire it’s leadership, it presents a different scenario where such leadership hiring and firing is rife with accusations and insinuations of external influence and also devoid of extant procedure.

“Leaders everywhere can only function efficiently where there is certainty that commendation is the reward for good leadership and sanction the consequence of inept leadership,” he stated.