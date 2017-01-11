2017: Cleric Urges Wike To Adopt Forgiveness Strategy

The Coordinator of ‘Ibelieve Prayer Team, Niger Delta zone, Port Harcourt, Evangelist Glastine Egbune, has implored the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to adopt the forgiveness of his detractors as a strategy to achieve more successes in his development strides in the State.

Evangelist Egbune, who is the facilitator of Visa Network, a non governmental organisation, gave the advice while making his prophetic declarations for 2017 in Port Harcourt last Monday and urged the governor to forgive those whom he felt had hurt him and focus on his good work of developing the state.

The young prophet warned that dangers lurked ahead if wisdom and elderly counsel was not applied in handling issues that concerned the state.

He urged Governor Wike to heed the advice given to him by great men of God like Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, Pastor Zilly Aggrey and Pastor David Ibiyeomie so that the grace of the Almighty God would see him through.

Evangelist Egbune declared that 2017 would be a great year of fruitfulness as God would answer prayers of his children.

The young prophet said the Nigerian economy would bounce back in the current year and noted that the country would not break up despite all the challenges from different quarters.

He described Boko Haram as part of global terrorism problem which had become difficult to deal with and urged Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers by supporting the fight against terrorism.

The facilitator of Visa Network remarked that Boko Haram had become a spirit which would not die automatically which requires the concerted efforts of all Nigerians.

He told Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army in their effort to end terrorism in the country.

Evangelist Egbune prophesied that there would be a major cabinet reshuffle by the President of Nigeria, General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) this year.

The man of God also revealed that the United States President-elect, Mr Donald J. Trump would restore the US/Russian diplomatic relationship with Israel.

Evangelist Egbune, who visited Community Secondary, Nkpolu Oroworukwo, near University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt junction, urged students to uphold God in their lives so that their lives would be turned around this year.

He donated Bibles and flags of the country to students of that school.

Chidi Enyie