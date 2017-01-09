Stakeholders Laud POTAF’s Scholarship Scheme

Stakeholders in Rivers State have lauded the spirit behind the Professor Owen Tam Adikibi Foundation (POTAF) scholarship scheme aimed at improving human capacity, especially in core science-related fields to help transform the state.

The Tide reports that POTAF was officially launched last December 30, at Kalio-Ama, Okrika Local Government Area, with the presentation of full-funded undergraduate scholarships to two indigent students of the state to study Electrical and Petroleum Engineering at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST), Port Harcourt.

Speaking as special guest at the award ceremony, Amanyanabo of Ogoloma, King Emmanuel Tamunoigbeinbia, lauded Adikibi’s wisdom, having been inspired, particularly by the Shell Petroleum Development Company’s pioneering scholarship scheme as part of efforts to complement government drive to boost educational development in the Niger Delta, and tasked others to emulate the initiative to move the region forward.

POTAF Chairman, Dr Tonye Adikibi, said the foundation was proud to be part of efforts to lift Rivers sons and daughters out of ignorance and poverty, by empowering them academically to contribute to the development of Okrika, Rivers State and nation, adding that the initiative was a quantum leap in the history of the state.

He challenged other well-meaning individuals and philanthropic organisations to borrow a leaf from the core values and principles of the Adikibi Foundation, and impact positively on the society. POTAF Secretary, Hanson Toby, said the foundation has articulated sound initiatives to enhance the educational advancement of the state, and expressed appreciation to the Amanyanabo of Ogoloma Kingdom, King Emmanuel Tamunoigbeinbia, and other stakeholders for their support to the foundation since its inception in January, 2015.

Toby assured that with their encouragement and the full participation of science-inclined young and brilliant Rivers sons and daughters in secondary schools across the country, more will benefit from the scheme in the coming years.

In her speech, POTAF Administration Manager, Ibiene Kalio, assured a transparent and credible the selection process for intending beneficiaries of the foundation’s undergraduate scholarships, and advised Rivers youth in secondary schools to work harder to surpass Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) cut off points, as better days await them thereafter under the scheme.

Chairman of the occasion, Sir Eli Kalio, thanked POTAF for contributing to the educational development of Okrika LGA, and the state, and encouraged parents and guardians to ensure that their wards pay more serious attention to their studies by focusing more on how best to advance their careers rather than loafing around aimlessly and constituting nuisance to the society.

Kalio particularly congratulated the founder of POTAF for accepting the challenge and fulfilling the promise he made in 2015, and enjoined other well-meaning citizens of the state to take a cue from the POTAF founder so that the society can be a peaceful and better place for all to co-exist.

Also speaking, one of the recipients of the award, who hails from Ogoloma Community, Miss Dagogo Ibierembo Ebenezer, praised the transparent selection process, saying that she did not have to know or lobby anybody to be selected for the scholarship, having met the criteria for participation with excellent.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana