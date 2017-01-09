S’Eagles Will Be In 2018 W’Cup -Pinnick

Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick says his body will do all it takes to ensure that the Super Eagles qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia.

Gernot Rohr’s men failed to qualify for their second Africa Cup of Nations at a bounce after being displaced by Egpyt during the qualifying series.

“We are not happy we aren’t going to the Nations Cup,” Pinnick told media.

” I am really sad because I am not just the president of the NFF but also a fan of the Super Eagles which makes it really hard for me.

“But we want to try and compensate Nigeria by going to the World Cup; not just going there, but making our presence felt and breaking new grounds when we get there.

“So, by God’s grace, we will make Nigerians very proud come Russia 2018.”