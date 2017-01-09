RSG Presents Certificate To Ogu Monarch

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike has charged the newly elevated monarch of Ogu Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo Loko 1X to improve the peace, unity and cohesion among the people of the kingdom.

Wike, who spoke through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief John Basia, gave the charge while presenting official certificate to the Ogu Monarch at his office, said in exercising the powers conferred on him as the governor of Rivers State, he has now recognized the stool of the Amanyanabo of Ogu as a first class stool, adding that the incumbent was hereby recognized as his Royal Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo Loko the 1X.

He wished the traditional ruler of Ogu Kingdom a fruitful reign, and expressed optimism that his reign would bring development and progress to Ogu Community and the state in general.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, who is also a member of the Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs, thanked the governor for the honour done to both the monarch and the people of Ogu Kingdom by the elevation and recognition of the stool of Amanyanabo of Ogu to a first class stool.

Sekibo assured of the continued support of Ogu people, and indeed all Okrikans, to his administration as he embarks on his aggressive developmental projects across the state.

Dignitaries present at the brief presentations ceremony include the Rivers State House of Assembly member representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency and Chief Whip, Hon. Evans Bapakaye Bipi, the Chairman, Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs, Chief Lawrence Abiebiari Inibi Egbelekpiki, the Secretary, Chief Anthony Ibifuro Tamunonime, among others.