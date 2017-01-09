Release N1trn Owed NDDC, Forum Urges FG

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has urged the Federal Government to release the over N1 trillion owed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in order to boost development in the region.

The group’s position is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting held at the country home of Chief Edwin Clark in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The communiqué was signed by the convener, Clark and retired Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, former military administrator of Akwa-Ibom, acting chairman of PANDEF’s Central Working Committee.

The meeting, which attracted prominent persons in the Niger Delta, condemned the recent killings in parts of Southern Kaduna, and urged the government to take necessary action to avoid recurrent.

The body also expressed dissatisfaction over alleged recent statement credited to the Special Adviser on Media to the President, Femi Adesina, that the Presidency was still searching for credible representatives for the region.

“This is an assault on the sensibilities and integrity of the people of the Niger Delta.

“PANDEF remains a united body of credible and patriotic leaders who have paid their dues in various walks of life and not a body of attention seekers, as being bandied by the enemies of the Niger Delta.

“PANDEF expresses concern at the orchestrated assault on the family of former President Goodluck Jonathan, with the obvious intention to humiliate him,” the communiqué read.