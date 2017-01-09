Political Opponents Behind Agitation For My Recall – Rep

A member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Muhammed Gausu, has blamed his “political opponents” for the growing agitation for his recall from the National Assembly over alleged poor performance.

Gausu, who represents Ringim/Taura Federal Constituency in Jigawa State, said that the plot was being hatched by his opponents.

He said in an interview with newsmen in Dutse that he was not bothered by the move.

The lawmaker described those spearheading the agitation as “jobless”, who now engage in blackmail and unnecessary condemnation.

Gausu said he has the full backing of majority of people in his constituency, and assured that he would continue to represent and protect the interest of the constituents at all times.

According to him, he has empowered women and youths of the constituency and will bring about more dividends of democracy to the people.