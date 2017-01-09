PHED Explains Power Outage In Parts Of Calabar

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), has attributed the power outage experienced by customers feeding from the Essien II and Industrial feeders in Calabar to a faulty power transformer.

PHED’s spokesman, John Onyi, made the clarification in a statement made available to The Tide, yesterday.

The statement said, “PHED wishes to notify her customers feeding from Essien II and Industrial feeders in Calabar that the outage they are experiencing in the last two days is due to a faulty 15 MVA Power Transformer at the transmission station”.

Areas affected by the power loss according to the statement include Essien town, Spring Road, Diamond Hill, Calabar Road, Baracks Road, Big Qua and parts of state Housing Estate.

Also affected are Parliamentary Extension as well as Iyata.

The spokesman who appealed to customers in the affected areas to be patient, disclosed that a technical crew from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has been mobilized to the site for its fixing adding that as soon as work is completed, normal power supply would be restored to the affected areas.

Chris Oluoh