NGOs Hail Ban On Private Tax Collectors In Edo

The Conference of Non-Governmental Organisations (CONGOS), has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for banning the activities of private tax collectors in Edo State.

CONGOS also urged him to match action with the pronouncements.

The conference said this in a statement signed by its President and Secretary, Mr Jude Obasonmi and Mr Enabulele Destiny, respectively in Benin, recently.

Obasonmi said the announcement which formed part of the governor’s New Year broadcast, had generated mixed reactions.

“As the conscience of civil engagement, we have decided to respond to the broadcast in line with the key issues.`

“The state government’s plans to invest in and improve technical and vocational schools infrastructure; to develop the Gelegele Port as an industrial zone to improve the economic competitiveness of the state and disbandment of private tax collectors in the state.”

The conference said the issues were quite apt to the economic development of the state on technical education, but however, made some recommendations that may assist the state government achieve these objectives.

On the technical education, the conference said “the Ministry of Education should be refocused to ensure that the curriculum captures the gap in the sector”.

“While the organised private sector can be called upon to see how much support and collaboration they can give in the area of investing and improvement.

“The development of Gelegele Port, this has been a promise made by past administrations, but has not been backed by actions beyond the statement made.

“We look forward to the report and developmental plans from the 7-man committee. This would in no doubt make the Gelegele Port a foremost economic and industrial hub in Edo State.

“This step is highly commendable; however we suggest that the governor himself pay key attention to this developmental step in Gelegele making it a key realisable project in this administration.”

According to him, the ban on private revenue collector is a welcome development that has been long overdue as it has continually agitated the Edo people with no solution in view.

“We have repeatedly condemned the lawless activities of some individuals who persist in harassing and extorting innocent citizens under the guise of collecting taxes and levies. We appeal to government to have the political will to sustain this arrangement.

“Equally, we call on the Board of Internal Revenue and other relevant agencies to immediately start the transparent process for this revenue drive. There should be clear cut definitions on when to pay, who to pay to and what to collect.

“We are quick to restate that this ban pronouncement should not be the normal ritual. History has it that the previous governments have made such pronouncements but failed to progress in their constitutional requirements to the people.