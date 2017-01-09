Ighalo May Follow Mikel To China

Top sources have informed newsmen that Watford’s striker Odion Ighalo will decide this week whether he will follow fellow Nigeria star Mikel Obi and take the “crazy money” China now offers.

Ighalo has long been linked with a big-money transfer to China and it has been reported there is now a renewed interest in the striker from the Far East.

Media reports have suggested he could well partner Carlos Tevez at Shangai Shensua after Watford rejected a 38 million pounds bid for the striker from Shangai SIPG last year.

Shangai Shensua have now made Tevez the highest paid player in the world on a weekly wage of 615,000 pounds.

In the summer, Ighalo signed a new five-year contract with ‘The Hornets’ to cool off interests from China.

“Yes, it’s a possibility he could move to China,” one top source disclosed to AfricanFootball.com

“There should be an update in this regard this week.”

Ighalo, whose international future remains in the balance on account of lack of goals for the Super Eagles, spoke of having sleepless nights before he decided not to take “the crazy money” tabled before him from China.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has tried to avoid being part of the speculations surrounding Ighalo’s future, insisting he remains with the Premier League club.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Ighalo played the entire game as Watford went past Burton Albion 2-0 to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

He has only managed a goal in 17 appearances in the league, a far cry from the 15 goals he netted in his debut season in the English top flight.