Group Tasks Electorate On Anambra Guber Polls

The people of Anambra State have been urged to shun candidates sponsored by political godfathers in the November 2017 governorship election.

The Movement for Greater Anambra State (MOFGAS), a group, gave the advice in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Chief Shedrack Anakwue in Onitsha.

“Our position today is that we will no longer support a candidate who has no solid base; who needs and must rely on people to climb to power.

“The candidate Anambra needs to make progress must be capable of standing on his own, capable of contesting and winning election.’’

Anakwue added that voters should back a candidate who has the financial muscle and strength of character to shoulder the responsibilities of election and leadership.

He stated that such a candidate should, however, not have a questionable source of income.

The group said it owed it as a duty to ensure that the state was not taken back to an era of political and economic instability.

The group said Anambra State had suffered the effect of godfathers in previous governments with political power brokers foisting their godsons on the state to advance their selfish interests.