Freight Haulers To Introduce Insurance Scheme

The National Freight Haulers Association (NFHA), says it will introduce insurance cover for freight on transit, freight vehicles as well as their drivers and operators.

President of NFHA, Chief Jackson Bent, who disclosed this in Abuja during a meeting of the association said the introduction of insurance cover had become necessary because the fright industry was confronted with increasing challenges in moving goods across the nations’ highways.

At the meeting, the association launched the 2017 Certificate of National Coverage which was endorsed by the National Freight Haulage and the Federal Ministry of Transport, as well as inauguration of its 2017 National Harmonized Emblem for “Goods Only Trucks.”

Bent said that the launch of the emblem would enable the body to generate fund for proper and meaningful execution of their aims and objectives.

“NFHA is prepared to work closely with the police, FRSC and other stakeholders on modern technology and proper techno-methodology by using the competence of our Accident Control Unit Corps.

The NFHA national president said the association would continue to provide viable and quality services for the development of the freight transportation.