FG Has No Plan For Peace In N’Delta – IYC

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has accused the Federal Government of not being ready to negotiate with militants involved in destruction of oil installations in the Niger Delta region.

IYC President, Mr Udengs Eradiri who made the accusation, Saturday, said the government was only keen on blackmailing the leaders of the region.

The youth president noted that it would be difficult to foreclose eruption of violence in the region because of the way that the Federal Government was handling the crisis in the region.

Eradiri alleged that since the past meeting between Federal Government and leaders of the region in November 2016, the former has failed to constitute a negotiation team representing the government sides.

He said that Federal Government has no sincere plan to bring peace in the region but rather sustaining the crisis in the region so as to justify the withdrawal of security vote from the Federation Account.

According to him, “this government’s 2017 budget, having failed to implement even less than 10 per cent of the 2016 budget, is now hinged on unfettered access to oil flowing in the region.

“We want Buhari to come up with his own plan to allow this oil to flow for him to run his economy. He does not have a plan.

Chris Oluoh