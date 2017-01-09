FG Establishes Aviation Varsity, Soon

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, says the Federal Government has mapped out strategy to establish Aviation University in order to promote research, development and production of higher level management manpower for the university.

Senator Sirika, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen shortly after a familiarization tour of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Kaduna, recently, said “the Aviation University will be different from NCAT”.

According to him, the aviation university will be fully into research, development and production of higher level management manpower to cater for the needs of the Aviation Industry in the country.

“The university will go into deep research, with the hope that in the near future, we will be able to produce aircraft itself. Brazil and India did likewise, adding that, if such courtries could produce aircraft, Nigeria can as well do the same”, he noted.

Commenting on the decentralisation of NCAT by the previous administration, Sirika said it was a diluted effort that would make the college less-efficient and less-capable to do what it was set out to do.