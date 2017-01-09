Agency Budgets N73.54m For Local Travels

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), has budgeted the sum of N65 million to be spent on local travels and transport for training purposes in 2017.

This is according to a release obtained by the Tide, at the Federal Secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Similarly, another N8.54 million was set aside for local travels for other purposes other than training.

The agency which is charged with the overall development and regulation of the national seed industry also earmarked another N7 million for local training of its staff.

This was further disclosed in the recently released budget document for 2017 fiscal year which gave the breakdown of activities of the agency.

However, no money was allocated for international training and travels in the budget, but the total allocation for local travels, transport and training is more than what even the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development earmarked for local training of staff.

The FMARD set aside N30.3 million for local travel and transport for training and other purposes.

In addition, another N11 million was set aside for general training of staff.