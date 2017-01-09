5,635 Federal Civil Servants To Benefit From Housing Scheme

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, has assured that a total of 5,635 civil servants in the country would benefit from the first phase of the Federal Government Housing Scheme.

Assistant Director, Media Relations in the office of the HoS, Mr Mohammed Manga in a statement last Thursday, said the scheme was to address the housing challenge in the country.

The statement urged civil servants to take advantage of the N13 billion federal civil servants mortgage loan refinancing scheme recently launched by the Federal Government to better their lives.

The housing scheme, according to the statement, was one of the initiatives of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to put smiles on the faces of the federal civil servants so as to enhance efficient service delivery.

According to the statement, the scheme is being executed in collaboration with the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board, the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) Programme and the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company.

“The government has in recognition of the importance of housing, earmarked N40 billion in the year 2016 budget for the implementation of a comprehensive housing scheme.

“The Federal Civil Service workers play an important role in nurturing and developing our nation”.

“So, it is only fair that those who serve the country can be afforded the opportunity to own their houses in such a scheme”, the statement quoted Oyo-Ita as saying.

Corlins Walter