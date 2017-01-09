2016: Seme Customs Generates N10.5bn

The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area Command generated N10. 50billion from January to December 2016.

The Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Victor Dimka, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Selchang Taupyen.

Dimka said the revenue was generated from general cargoes and vehicles, adding that Duty and Taxes accrued from escorted transit vehicles accounted for 56 per cent of the total revenue generated in the 12 months of the year.

The controller said the command recorded 848 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N608.21 million in the period under review.

“There is a corresponding decline in smuggling activities occasioned by the aggressive anti-smuggling operation of the command.

“This is in order to ensure total compliance with the policy thrust of the Comptroller General of Customs and the Service extant laws,” Dimka said.

He said that the command collected N1. 52 billion in December, 2016, up from N101.12 million collected in the corresponding period of 2015.

Dimka said, “It is worthy to note that the Command has consecutively surpassed its monthly target for the month of November and December respectively.’’

He said the command also recorded 74 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N55.64 million in the month under review.

According to the controller, the Enforcement Unit of the command has succeeded in suppressing smuggling activities to the barest minimum.

“The anti-smuggling operation of the command in recent times is evident by the number of seizures made and the revenue generated by the command in December, 2016.

“The command replicated the unprecedented feat recorded in the month of November, 2016, in spite of obvious challenges that would have ordinarily crippled the revenue drive of the command in the month of December.

“The repeated success was attributed to the doggedness and unflinching commitment of officers and men of the command, who were prepared to succeed at all cost despite the many challenges that militated against revenue collection in the Command,’’ Dimka said.

The controller said that apart from the commitment of his officers and men, the feat recorded could also be attributed to the recent policy of the Federal Government banning the importation of new and fairly used vehicles through the land borders.