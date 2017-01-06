Wike Sues For Peace In Okrika

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has sued for peace among the traditional rulers and chiefs of Okrika to fast-track development in the area.

The Governor made the appeal during the uneveiling of monument and banquet of the last of Okrika’s Soverign Rulers, King Ibanichuka (Ado vi), Amanyanabo of Okrika (1861-1896).

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, the Governor urged the traditional rulers of Okrika to resolve their differences, so that they can have a representative atthe Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council.

The governor promised not to interfere in any chieftaincy tussle, but will always support what is right.

He further commended the people of Okrika for immortalising one of the legends of Rivers State.

Speaking, Senator George Thompson Sekibo commended the organisers for eulogising late King Ibanichuka (Ado vi).

According to him, the King left a legacy that has kept the people of Okrika at the fore-front in the State’s affairs.

He noted that the legend was a firm believer in commerce, and was interested in boosting economic adventures of his people.

Sekibo further assured the people that justice would be carried out concerning the disappearance of their King in the custody of the British government, as he intends to move a motion at plenary for investigation into the circumstances of Ibanichuka’s disappearance.

Earlier, during the book launch on the Life and Time of King Ibanichuka, the author of the book, Chief Emmanuel A. L. Ibanichuka, said the life of the King was worth emulating.

Iragunima Benice