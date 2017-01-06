We’ll Entrench Due Process In Governance – Ayade

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has expressed the commitment of his administration to entrench due process and accountability in government affairs.

Ayade made state government’s position known while declaring open a one-day workshop for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) Audit Implementation Committee held at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar.

He said an audit committee that operates effectively was a key feature of strong corporate governance culture that can bring significant benefits to the system, and urged auditors to ensure openness and transparency in the conduct of their assignments in order to maintain ethical standards in their profession. The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, noted that auditors have crucial roles to play in both pre and post-payment audits and must develop the courage to take and stand by tough decisions in the face of an infringement of the procurement statute.

He urged them to see the importance of developing the ability to act independently and proactively in the discharge of their duties as well as see the workshop as an opportunity to enhance their capacities to practically impact on their roles as watchdogs of government.

Ayade also commended the European Union and the World Bank for the considerable interventions received over the years in terms of capacity building and other initiatives, which he noted had undoubtedly transformed the society and led to multi-sectorial development.

In his key note address, the Auditor-General of the State, Mr. Chris Etim Nyong, stated that auditing ensures accountable service delivery which is the essence of good governance. According to the auditor-general, audit reports are generally aimed at eliciting positive actions by managers of public resources, noting that it was the reason why Ministerial Audit Committees are set up in MDAs as part of efforts and strategies to improve service delivery through accountability and transparency in the management of public resources.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar