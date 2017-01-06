Stop Illegal Bunkering, MOSOP Caution Ogonis

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has cautioned the people of the area to guard against all forms of illegal bunkering to forestall further degradation and pollution of Ogoniland, and foster sustainable development of the area.

The President of MOSOP, Legborsi Pyagbara, made the call during the 25th anniversary celebration of Ogoni Day, in Bori, the traditional headquarters of Ogoniland.

Pyagbara said illegal bunkering activities will lead to the re-pollution of Ogoniland, and further degrade the precious Ogoni environment.

The MOSOP president also called on all warning communities in Ogoniland, particularly communities in Gokana to end all forms of hostility, and promote peaceful co-existence to ensure rapid development of the area.

He said that the theme for this year’s Ogoni Day celebration, “Peace and Unity for Sustainable Development in Ogoniland”, was apt because of several efforts afoot by both state and federal governments to transform the area, and called for the cooperation of all.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has congratulated Ogonis for the successful 2017 Ogoni Day celebration.

The Chairman of PDP in Rivers State, Felix Obuah, in a statement, last Wednesday, also commended the leadership of Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) for sustaining the quest for a better Ogoni.

Obuah, in the statement by his media aide, Jerry Needam, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, called on Ogonis to use the celebration of this year’s Ogoni Day to reflect on those killed during the just-concluded legislative rerun elections in the state.

The statement advised Ogonis to be vigilant and resist those planning to hijack the process of the Ogoni clean-up exercise, and also divert funds meant for the process for private use.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana