Residents Laud Tariff Hike On Imported Luxury Goods

Residents of Awka have lauded the recent announcement by the Federal Government to increase tariff on luxury goods to boost the economy and create more job opportunities for Nigerians.

The Tide source reports that many residents in Awka praised the hike while insisting that only buying made in Nigeria goods would help to quickly end the recession.

Mr Akonam Iloanya, a businessman said that with the law in place, Nigerians would benefit as the value of the currency would improve.

“It is long overdue for such a policy to be put in place for the survival of the nation.

“There is no point buying consumables from overseas while our locally produced food stuffs are being neglected thereby, subjecting our money to ridicule,” he said.

A civil contractor Mr. Nnamdi Nwafam said that if adhered to the policy would yield gains for the country.

“I am giving the hike in tariff on luxury goods a 100 per cent support. The wealthy in our society will have a rethink before engaging in buying such items.

“The rich in the nation should invest large portion of their wealth in building industries that will produce goods and help farmers in advancing their products instead of depending on foreign goods,’’ he said.

Mrs Stella Ike, a civil servant was optimistic that the country would be out of the recession when such a policy was implemented to the letter.

“It is a good move by this administration to make the few privileged rich among us to pay more into government coffers for their imported luxurious goods.

“As long as the tariff goes into the right government account, by so doing Nigeria will soon get out of the woods,” she said.