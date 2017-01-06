National Interest, Security Should Top Media Agenda – Defence Hqtrs

As part of measures to promote peace and development in Nigeria, the Director of Information, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar has called on the media to give priority attention to national interest and security in the discharge of their professional duties.

The director made the call during a press briefing at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre in Port Harcourt.

Describing the media as the custodians of the conscience of the society, the director said only through the projection of national interest in media reportage can unity and harmonious co-existence be fostered among the various component units in the country.

“He said the military has an open door policy to partner with critical stakeholders, especially the media to address issues of security challenges across the country.

He further disclosed that the military was committed to the protection of human rights and the safeguard of lives and property in the country.

Abubukar said the defeat of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East by the military was a feat that would be sustained to rid the country of terrorism.

The director further disclosed that the delegation was on a media tour across the six geo-political zones of the country to sensitise stakeholders on the need for collaborative effort to tackle and erase all vestiges of criminal activities.

Taneh Beemene