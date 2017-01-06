Mixed Reactions Trail Ban On Vehicles Import Via Land

The Federal Government

ban on the importation of vehicles into Nigeria through the land borders has generated mixed reactions among some car dealers in Mararaba, Nasarawa state.

The car dealers told newsmen in Mararaba on Wednesday that the Federal Government should have put palliative measures in place before coming up with the policy.

Recall that the Federal Government on December 5, 2016, placed a ban on the importation of used and new vehicles through the country’s land borders with effect from January 1, 2017.

Mr Onyecheme Clement, the managing director of a motor company in the area, said it was not a welcome development as the policy would affect the car dealing business.

“The ban is not welcome; before a policy like this is introduced, government is supposed to carry out a survey, because of the effect the policy will have on the Nigerian economy, on the general public, on the dealers and on the people importing the vehicles.

“For us, with the current exchange rate, we cannot do anything. Once we sell we cannot replace the ones we have sold.

“The government is supposed to carry out a survey and put palliative measures in place before the ban; that is how it is done in civilised societies.

“When you go to Cotonu, any car you want you will get it there.

“In Lagos it is not like that; the delay in clearing in Lagos is very much and the cost too.

“Most of the ports we have in the country are not effective.

“We have to put those ports in order before this type of thing will come into being.

“Look at the traffic situation in Lagos today.

“What will be the effect when everybody going to Cotonu to buy cars now goes to Lagos?

“It means Lagos will stand still for almost three days.’’

Also, Mr Fidelis Ene, Usman Motors, Mararaba said the country do not have enough seaports that would accommodate all importation of cars.

Ene advised the Federal government to put in place measures to ensure that people paid the proper tariff to generate more revenue.