Community Protests Take Over Of PH Market

Activities around Rumukurushi and its environs were paralysed recently by protesting indigenes from the area.

The protesters who were mainly chiefs, women and youths protested against the alleged decision by the Obio/Akpor Local Government Caretaker committee chairman, Collins Onunwor to take over the popular Oil Mill Market from the community and imposing a town council chairman on the community.

Chairman of Rumukurushi Town Council, Chief Samuel Amadi, explained that the community was not invited for any agreement to hand over the Oil Mill Market to the local government council which is unacceptable to them.

The Rumukurushi Town Council boss explained that even if the state government wants to take over the market, it would do so through a round table with the community.

He disclosed that the state governor was not aware of the action of the Obio/Akpor Council boss, adding that the governor promised to rebuild the market for the people of the area during his electioneering campaigns.

The women leader of Rumukurushi, Gloria Wali explained that the market belongs to the woman and appealed to the state government to intervene in the matter.

“We have decided to rise against the move to take over the market because we know the governor is a man against any form of intimidation”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Obio/Akpor caretaker chairman has denied the allegation that he imposed somebody as chairman of the oil mill market.

Onunwor said he was asked to intervene on the crisis rocking the Rumukurushi Town Council over the leadership of the market for which he constituted a committee that conducted an election for the leadership of the market.

He alleged that some members of the Rumukurushi town council have refused to accept the winner of the election.