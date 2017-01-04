Why APC Plotting To Bomb My Plane –Wike

The Rivers State

Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has accused the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State of planning to bomb him while travelling in a plane.

Wike explained that the target was for the APC in the state to get rid of him in its desperate bid to unseat the Peoples Democratic Party-led government in the state.

The governor said the opposition party in the state was not happy that he was paying workers’ salaries and allowances to pensioners despite the economic recession, and the failure of some state governors to do the same.

Wike, who spoke at a thanksgiving service in Port Harcourt organised by the state PDP, criticised those calling for bloodshed in the state for selfish reasons, and cursed that blood would continue to flow in their families.

He explained that God would continue to grant him victory no matter how hard APC leaders in the state planned to eliminate him.

“They said they will blow the plane that I will enter. You are plotting, do you know whether God will blow your own plane before that time,” the governor said, adding that the state was under constant assault by leaders of the opposition party.

Describing Rivers as a peaceful state, Wike stressed that the APC was planning to cause crisis in order to create a wrong impression.