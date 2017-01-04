ULC Demands N96,000 Minimum Wage

Inspite of the divergent

views being expressed by organised labour movement on the proper figure to be approved as minimum wage for the Nigerian workers, the newly formed United Labour Congress (ULC) is strongly forging ahead with a request for the implementation of N96,000 minimum wage for workers.

In a statement issued on Monday and obtained by The Tide correspondent the president of the ULC, Commrade Joe Ajaero said that the acceptable minimum wage for the Nigerian workers in the present economic circumstances is the amount proposed by the leadership of the ULC to the federal government.

Ajaero said that the economic reality in the country has made it imperative for the federal and state governments to waste no time in dialoguing with organised labour for the immediate implementation of the new minimum wage in the country.

The ULC boss said that the labour is fully mobilised to embark on nationwide protest beginning from January 31, 2017 if the federal government failed to discuss and dialogue with the organised labour on the way forward for the welfare of the Nigerian workers. He said that Nigerian workers have been impervrished with the economic policies of the federal government in 2016, adding that Nigerian workers have no purchasing power with their present take home wage even as millions were sacked from their jobs.

Ajaero stressed that the federal and state governments should formulate policies that would engender improvement in the living standard of the workers, protect their jobs and create employment opportunities for the million of Nigerians without identifiable jobs. He said that ULC represents the interest of the workers, down-trodden and the retierees without compromising the tenets of the labour struggle.

Philip Okparaji