Senate Set To Probe Southern Kaduna Killings

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has said that the Senate would commence investigation into the latest killings in Southern Kaduna State.

Saraki made the announcement in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on News Media, Mr Bamikole Omishore, in Abuja yesterday.

According to Saraki, the Senate will on resumption from recess on January 10, make the issue a priority.

Omishore said the Senate President made the disclosure while responding to a tweet posted by one Chimeze Ukoha on the Kaduna killings.

The statement quoted Ukoha as saying that “about 800 Christians were massacred in Southern Kaduna and nobody is talking about that, very bad.’’

It quotes Saraki as responding that ”once @ngrsenate resumes, this issue will be addressed to get a clearer picture of what the real situation is and find a lasting solution.

“Every Nigerian life matters and the Nigerian Senate will work to ensure that rule of law is always upheld as prescribed by the Nigerian Constitution.’’

The statement explained that Saraki was already in touch with senators from Kaduna State, and that he was constantly getting updates on developments.

Persons described as Fulani herdsmen have repeatedly killed minority Christians in the Southern flank of Kaduna State.