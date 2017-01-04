Rumuolumeni Academy Wins Super Cup

The Rumuolumeni

Academy on Monday emerged winners of the Rumuolumeni Super Cup after beating Team Ghana in the final

The Academy went ahead twice in the game but Team Ghana drew level in the dying minutes to take the game to penalty shoot-out where Manim Abassy saved two kicks to hand victory over to the Rumuolumeni Academy side.

Coach of the Rumuolumeni Academy, Richard Agim spoke with the press shortly after the game.

“After we scored and they equalised I put in more midfielders to hold the game when we went ahead the second time, but unfortunately they again. It’s football,” Agim said.

Captain of Rumuolumeni academy, Temple Okafor spoke about taking his game to the national level.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to win this Cup. In fact I am astonished. It was all about team spirit. Even though we went ahead twice and they equalized we still stayed together until we won the Cup,” Okafor said.

The King of Rumuolumeni, Nye-nwe-Eli, Eze Wobo Olumeni was the special guest of honour at the event and said he was impressed at the organization of the event.

“This is what I expect from the community. Every year we try to do things like these to bring the people together. I am impressed with what the organisers have done here and next year will be better because we will unify the community with events like these,” King Olumeni said.

The Caretaker Committee chairman of Obio/Akpor, Honorable Collins Onunwor was also impressed with the peaceful disposition.

“I thank the organisers and I will support them to do anything that will bring peace in Obio/Akpor and Nigeria.

“My priority as a council chairman is to make sure there is peace so I am happy that the youth are playing football rather than carrying arms for cultism,” Onunwor said.

Engineer, Joseph Duntoye a member of the Goldash All Stars club and major sponsor of the tournament through his company, Aveon Offshore said they will continue to do more for sports in the area.

“As much as football and wrestling brings peace, we can harness talents through football. My company believes this should happen every year and remember that where there is no peace there can be no development. We will continue to strive for this through supporting football,” Duntoye said.

Manim Abassy of the Rumuolumeni Academy was named Best goalkeeper of the tournament, Chucks Okechukwu of the Rumuolumeni Academy was named Best Defender and Michael Essien of Team Ivory Coast was named Best midfielder.

Eze Otaka who scored three goals and got two assists was named the Highest goal scorer.